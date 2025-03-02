Special Report on Arrest of Indian Spy Kulbhushan: A historic day that shook Indian espionage network

On March 3, 2016, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies achieved a groundbreaking success in the war against terrorism by capturing Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving officer of India’s intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). His arrest in Mashkel, Balochistan was not just a routine counterterrorism operation; it was a masterstroke that exposed India’s deep-rooted involvement in spreading terrorism in Pakistan.

Jadhav’s capture was a humiliating setback for India, whose intelligence network was shattered by the sheer brilliance of Pakistan’s counterintelligence operations. The arrest proved beyond doubt that India was actively involved in sabotaging Pakistan’s security through covert operations.

History bears no parallel to an instance where a serving intelligence officer of one country was caught conducting terrorist activities in another. Jadhav’s arrest demolished the myth of RAW’s supremacy which left the Indian intelligence in shock. It was a moment where Pakistan’s intelligence agencies outclassed India on every front.

Jadhav was involved in espionage, acts of terrorism and sabotage against Pakistan, especially in the Balochistan. His cynical activities cost Pakistan thousands of lives and hence he was awarded death sentence in April 2017 by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM). He joined the Indian National Defence Academy in 1987 and was commissioned in the engineering branch of the Indian Navy in 1991. During his service years, he was promoted to the rank of Naval Commander. He was operating under the alias “Hussein Mubarak Patel” with fake Pakistani documents including a forged passport and national ID card. His mission was to fuel terrorism in Balochistan, disrupt the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and create instability within Pakistan.

The moment Jadhav was apprehended, the walls of deception started crumbling. In a recorded confession, he admitted his links with the Indian government, his direct contacts with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his role in orchestrating terrorist activities across Pakistan. He revealed RAW was actively involved in funding and arming terrorist groups in Pakistan. Further, Indian intelligence had devised a systematic strategy to spread chaos in Balochistan. In fact, Yadhav was running a network of terror from Iran to sponsor terrorism in Pakistan and was in collusion with terrorist outfits such as BLA, BRA, MQM (militant wing), TTP, LeJ and Daish (ISIL). Many of these groups have conducted a number of terrorist related assaults in Pakistan, Iran Afghanistan including some other countries of South Asia.

With these revelations, Pakistan secured undeniable proof of India’s role in state-sponsored terrorism—proof that sent shockwaves through diplomatic corridors worldwide.

India’s response was predictably defensive. She first denied Jadhav’s connection to her intelligence agencies, then attempted to spin a false narrative of him being a “businessman” who was “kidnapped” from Iran. However, the overwhelming evidence, including Jadhav’s confessions, his possession of fake documents and the financial trails linking him to RAW, shattered India’s credibility on the global stage.

India had long sought a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), portraying herself as a peace-loving nation. However, with concrete proof of Indian involvement in cross-border terrorism, her ambitions suffered a severe setback. The arrest of Jadhav forced the world to acknowledge Pakistan’s concerns about Indian-sponsored terrorism.

The success of this operation cemented Pakistan’s position among the world’s finest intelligence agencies. The bravery, strategic planning and precision displayed by Pakistan’s intelligence officers turned the tables on India, leaving her government scrambling for damage control. The world witnessed Pakistan’s superior counterterrorism capabilities and her unwavering commitment to national security. Pakistan’s intelligence network not only neutralized a major espionage threat but also dismantled multiple terrorist sleeper cells operating under Indian sponsorship.

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s capture will haunt India for generations to come. No matter how much India tries to project herself as a peaceful nation, the truth of her terrorist activities is now an undeniable reality.

Unlike India, which orchestrates bloodshed on foreign soil, Pakistan upheld her humanitarian values by allowing Jadhav’s mother and wife to meet him—a gesture that showcased Pakistan’s moral high ground even in the face of terrorism.

With Jadhav’s capture, Pakistan sent a clear message: No enemy, no spy and no terrorist can challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty. The country’s intelligence forces stand ever ready, ever vigilant and ensures that no hostile force can lay a hand on the motherland.