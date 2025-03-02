Pakistan to become a strong economy in few years: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister and Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the government, under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity after saving it from default and it would emerge as a strong economy after a couple of years if the pace of national development continued.

Addressing a Minority Cards distribution ceremony at Iqbal Auditorium University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday, he said that in 1999 Pakistan was making progress on a fast track under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif but the incident of October 12 occurred and the country plunged into unprecedented terrorism and loadshedding.

He said that in 2012, people again mandated Mian Nawaz Sharif and he overcame issues and put the country on the track to development again. “The dollar rate was about Rs.106, petrol Rs.65 and growth rate was 6.2% but in 2017 a deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched and a project was launched by ousting the PML-N government. The new experiment resulted in an unprecedented price hike and inflation in addition to pushing the country to the brink of bankruptcy,” he added.

He said that the country was facing multifaceted crises and people were leading a very miserable life when the PMLN moved a “No Confidence Motion” and saved the country from default. He said that the government was also actively working to reduce inflation which has already dropped from 40% to 4% while more steps are being taken to further reduce it.