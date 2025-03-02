CM Punjab greets Muslims on start of Ramazan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Punjab and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of Ramazan.

In her message on Sunday, the CM expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the opportunity to embrace the blessings of this holy month. The CM emphasized that Ramazan teaches patience, piety, and sacrifice. It is a month of divine mercy, abundant blessings, and forgiveness, during which prayers are accepted. She also prayed for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, and progress during this sacred time.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz stated that, for the first time in history, the Nighaban Ramzan Package is delivering ration to millions of underprivileged families at their doorstep.

She noted that Punjab has eliminated the need for long queues for ration distribution, ensuring that state assistance reaches the needy directly.

Under the Nighaban Ramazan Package 2025, financial aid of Rs. 31 billion is being directly transferred to deserving families. Additionally, low-income households are receiving Rs. 10,000 to help them fulfill their basic needs with dignity. She mentioned that Sahulat Ramzan Bazaars have been established across Punjab, with officials assigned field duties to ensure smooth operations.

CM Maryam Nawaz urged that Ramazan is not only about worship but also about supporting those in need. She called on well-off individuals to take care of the underprivileged around them and extend a helping hand during this holy month.

Inflation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued strict directives for an effective and comprehensive crackdown to control inflation across the province.

Chairing a video link meeting with commissioners and deputy commissioners on Sunday, the CM instructed authorities concerned to launch a robust campaign against price gouging. She ordered that official price lists be prominently displayed at all shops and markets.

To ensure the smooth supply of essential food items, she directed strict monitoring of demand and supply chains and called for immediate action against hoarders. She further instructed Punjab Chief Secretary to personally oversee the anti-price gouging and anti-hoarding campaign and to submit a detailed daily report on pricing.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the prices and quality of essential commodities must be strictly maintained. She also directed deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to keep a close watch on the prices of flour and roti. In addition, she instructed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to launch a crackdown to ensure the quality of edible items.

During Ramazan, the availability and pricing of fruits and vegetables will be closely monitored. She warned that strict legal action would be taken against those attempting to inflate prices. “Ramadan is a month of blessings and mercy; traders must be considerate towards the underprivileged,” she said, urging the business community to voluntarily lower prices during the holy month. “Across the world, prices are reduced in Ramazan, and we should also follow this practice voluntarily,” she added.