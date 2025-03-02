Terrorists target Motorway Police near Sangjani Interchange; van burnt

Some unidentified terrorists opened fire on a Motorway Police van near the M-1 Sangjani Interchange, but the two officers on board miraculously survived. According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, the attack triggered a fire in the police van, but Sub-Inspector Ejaz and Head Constable Ibrahim managed to escape without injuries. Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, who fled after the attack. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway. Two days ago, on Feb 28, security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij. According to the ISPR press release, on February 28, 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan District, in the reported presence of Khwarij.