Nearly a decade has passed since Pakistani intelligence agencies executed a landmark counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan on March 3, 2016 – a day that remains indelibly etched in the nation’s collective memory. The arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian agent caught red-handed on Pakistani soil, stands as a singular achievement in the annals of intelligence, exposing New Delhi’s aggressive designs and its relentless campaign to sow discord beyond its borders.

In a meticulously orchestrated pre-emptive strike, Yadav was apprehended while masterminding plots to destabilize the region and endanger countless lives. Recovered documents, forged passports, and damning recordings provide incontrovertible evidence of a vast network fueled by state-sponsored subversion. Disturbingly, the intelligence gathered revealed that Yadav maintained direct contact with high-ranking Indian officials, allegedly receiving orders from the upper echelons of power – a revelation that intensified the indictment of India’s covert operations.

The Modi government’s response, however, has been nothing short of evasive. Instead of offering a substantive explanation or acknowledging the gravity of the evidence, New Delhi has resorted to bizarre accusations and the invocation of humanitarian considerations to deflect responsibility. No genuine apology has been forthcoming for enabling an operative to orchestrate terror across borders – from Iran to Pakistan – in collusion with a cadre of militant outfits.

Critics have long decried India’s penchant for sponsoring extremist activities. While New Delhi parades itself as a peace-loving nation aspiring for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, the Kulbhushan Yadav case lays bare a sinister reality. Yadav’s chilling video confession leaves no doubt about the dangerous agenda pursued by Indian intelligence – a relentless pursuit of subversive activities that have repeatedly targeted the sovereignty of its neighbours.

The impact of this approach resonates far beyond Pakistan’s frontiers. Countries such as Canada, the United States, Australia, Iran, and Afghanistan have all experienced the fallout of India’s extraterritorial aggression, whether through covert assassination campaigns or orchestrated terrorist assaults. Global pressure, though mounting, is still unable to hold New Delhi accountable for its actions, yet Pakistan’s response remains unequivocal: no aggressor, however cunning, will be allowed to compromise the security and integrity of a nation resolutely committed to protecting its people. *