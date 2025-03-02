Gas shortage hits first Sehri of Ramazan despite claims

Despite assurances from gas supply companies, multiple cities faced severe gas shortages during the first Sehri of Ramazan 2025, leaving residents struggling to prepare their pre-dawn meals.

According to media reports, gas distribution companies had pledged uninterrupted supply during Sehri and Iftar hours. However, on the first day of Ramazan, residents in various cities, including Karachi and Rawalpindi, reported complete gas outages.

In Karachi, areas such as Rifah Aam Society, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, and Ranchore Line were severely affected. Similarly, Rawalpindi’s Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Dhoke Kashmirian, Dhoke Pracha, Service Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Khurram Colony, and Sadiqabad also faced gas shortages.

Due to the unavailability of gas, many households struggled to prepare Sehri, forcing residents to rush to hotels and roadside eateries for food. In some areas, people had no choice but to begin fasting without Sehri.

The gas crisis on the very first day of Ramazan has raised concerns about the reliability of supply throughout the holy month, as Sui Northern Gas Company and Sui Southern Gas Company failed to deliver on their commitments of uninterrupted gas provision.