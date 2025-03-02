Shopping frenzy hits sasta bazaars, weekly markets this Ramazan

With the dawn of Ramazan and the first fast today (Sunday), weekly bazaars, Sasta bazaars and roadside vendors showcase an irresistible array of fresh fruits including dates, vegetables, and traditional treats.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, Pakistan’s streets have transformed into vibrant hubs of activity. At the forefront of this transformation are the Sasta bazaars and weekly markets, which have taken center stage in the run-up to Ramazan.

These markets have become a one-stop shop for all Ramazan essentials, offering a wide range of products, from fresh produce and dates to traditional sweets and fruits, allowing citizens to find everything they need to observe the holy month with ease as noted by a local citizen.

“Iftar is incomplete without dates and fruits,” said a customer at a market in Karachi. “We always make sure to have a variety of dates and fresh fruits on our Iftar table.”

“We witness a significant surge in demand for fruits, especially Melon, oranges, Banana, Apple, Guava, Pomegranate and strawberries during this Ramazan,” said a fruit seller at Islamabad’s weekly Bazaar.

“People prefer to break their fast with fresh fruits and we make sure to stock up on the freshest produce to meet the demand,” said a seller.

Similarly, date sellers also report a massive increase in sales during Ramazan.

“Dates are a traditional staple for iftar and we sell out our stock within hours of receiving a new shipment,” said a date seller in Lahore Market.

“We import high-quality dates from around the world to cater to the demand, and our sales increase by at least 50% during Ramazan,” he added.

Some customers also complained about the high prices of fruits in the markets, urging the authorities to take action against whole sellers who are allegedly hoarding fruits to artificially inflate prices.

“I am disappointed to see the prices of fruits skyrocket during Ramazan,” said a customer at Karachi Market.

“Apples were priced at Rs. 200 just a few weeks ago, but now they are being sold for Rs. 400. Similarly, Kinnows are also priced at Rs. 400 and bananas have doubled in price from Rs. 100 to Rs. 200.”

The customers demanded that the authorities should check the whole sellers who are allegedly hoarding fruits and creating artificial shortage to increase prices.

Some customers in Islamabad admired the quality of fruits available at the weekly bazaars, praising the vendors for providing fresh and hygienic produce.

“I am impressed with the quality of fruits at the weekly bazaar in Islamabad,” said a women customer.

“The vendors take great care in selecting and displaying their produce, and it is evident in the freshness and taste of the fruits.”

Another customer echoed similar sentiments. “I have been visiting the weekly bazaar for years, and I am always satisfied with the quality of fruits. The prices are also reasonable, making it a great option for families like mine.”

In Punjab, customers admired the Sasta Bazaars, praising the government initiative for providing affordable and quality essentials during the holy month of Ramazan.

“The Sasta Bazaars are a blessing for us,” said a customer at a Sasta Bazaar in Lahore. “We can buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and other essentials at discounted prices, which is a huge relief for our household budget.”