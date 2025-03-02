AIOU’s exams begin today

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting its final exams of Matric, FA, and I.Com prograMS(Semester Autumn 2024) from today(Monday) 3rd March, simultaneously across all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The date sheet for these exams is available on the university’s website (www.aiou.edu.pk), while roll number slips have been uploaded to students’ CMS portals. According to the released date sheet, exams will be held continuously from March 3 to March 28. There will be Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from March 29 to April 2. The first exam after Eid will take place on April 3, and the exams will continue until April 11. Students are instructed to be punctual. No student will be allowed to sit for the exam without a roll number slip and an ID card.