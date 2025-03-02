PAC decides to investigate corruption cases from PTI govt era

The Punjab Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to investigate corruption cases from the PTI government era. As per details, 18 financial misconduct cases from 2019 have been shifted to the Anti-Corruption Department. PAC Punjab has assigned investigations into financial irregularities within the Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad DHOs to the Director General of Anti-Corruption. Additionally, PAC-III has sought assistance from the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to ensure a thorough probe. The committee has also requested essential records related to the Usman Buzdar administration, including documents from the health department and other sectors. Officials failing to comply with record submission may face strict action, PAC Punjab warned.