NICAT’s Investor Connect brings together startups

The National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) successfully hosted Investor Connect, a startup pitching and networking event designed to bridge the gap between startups and investors from across Pakistan.

The event brought together venture capitalists (VCs), angel investors, and CXOs from the public, private, and multi-laterals, all keen on exploring and supporting the country’s most promising startups, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Unlike traditional investor meetups, NICAT Investor Connect was unique in its approach. In addition to featuring NICAT-incubated startups, the event also welcomed high-potential startups from incubators and accelerators across the country, offering them a rare opportunity to connect with investors and industry leaders.

The founders pitched their groundbreaking ideas, each vying for valuable investment and strategic partnerships. These startups, spanning aerospace, engineering, deep tech, and other high-impact sectors, had the opportunity to present their business models to a diverse group of investors eager to fund scalable ventures.

Beyond the pitching session, NICAT also organized a startup showcase, where startups from across Pakistan displayed their prototypes, MVPs, and ready-to-scale solutions. This exhibit enabled investors and corporate leaders to engage directly with founders, understand their innovations, and explore potential collaborations beyond just funding.

The event made a significant impact, bringing together 40+ investors and industry leaders in attendance, 9 startups pitching for investment opportunities, 10 startups participating in the showcase, and a total funding ask from startups of USD 6.8 million plus.

Highlighting the importance of investor-startup engagement, Shayan Yar, Consultant at NICAT, stated: “The investment ecosystem in Pakistan has been on the down-low, making it essential for startups to remain resilient in the face of challenges. Events like NICAT Investor Connect align with NICAT’s vision of initiating unconventional methods to bridge the gap between startups and investors.

Additionally, NICAT is actively looking to develop investment education programs aimed at cultivating a new pool of local investors, ensuring long-term sustainability in the ecosystem.” The event reinforced NICAT’s mission of supporting aerospace, engineering and deep-tech startups by providing tangible investment opportunities and industry linkages.

The strong participation of investors, founders, and corporate leaders underscored the growing potential of Pakistan’s technology-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem. NICAT Investor Connect was a step forward in strengthening Pakistan’s investment landscape, ensuring that innovative startups have the support, funding, and ecosystem they need to thrive.