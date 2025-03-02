Moringa: A nutritional powerhouse still overlooked by many citizens

Moringa, commonly known as “Suhanjna”, is a widely consumed vegetable in South Punjab and across the country.

Despite its delicious taste and immense popularity, few people fully understand its remarkable health benefits. This fast-growing tree is not only found in Pakistan but also flourishes across South Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the middle East. Countries like India, the Philippines, Nigeria, and Thailand cultivate it extensively.

Referred to as a “superfood,” moringa has been a part of human diets for thousands of years.

Ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian civilizations documented its use, while in South Asia, it has long been recognized for its medicinal properties. In Pakistan, particularly in South Punjab and Multan, locals cherish it as a delicacy, often requesting it at special gatherings. cooking styles vary between rural and urban areas, but the process is equally intricate and labor-intensive.

Traditionally, moringa pods are boiled for over an hour until they become tender. The water is then drained using a fine muslin cloth to eliminate bitterness. Once softened, the pods are mashed until they reach a paste-like consistency, similar to henna. They are then fried with spices, mixed with yogurt, and finally tempered with oil, butter, or desi ghee. Some prefer to cook it with chicken, meat, or potatoes. In many areas of South Punjab, hosting a moringa feast is a gesture of hospitality, with friends and family eagerly requesting its preparation.

Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz, Chairman food Science Department at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, explained to APP that moringa leaves contain immense calcium, vitamin C and potassium. “It is an incredibly nutritious vegetable, offering immense health benefits,” he emphasized.

Moringa oil is another highly valuable byproduct, widely used in beauty and skincare products. Health professionals assert that its leaves, seeds, and pods are packed with nutrients that boost immunity, regulate blood pressure, and benefit diabetic patients, he added.

Dr Shahbaz said, moringa is a gift of nature, rich in proteins and essential minerals.

“Every part of this tree—its leaves, roots, branches, and even seeds—holds immense value,” he remarked. He also revealed that researchers at the agricultural university were actively working on extracting oil from moringa seeds. “Moringa seed oil is extremely expensive and is used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries,” he added.

Given its global market potential, moringa could become a valuable economic resource for Pakistan.

“We need to educate farmers and the public about its benefits. It should be cultivated just like wheat or rice because its demand extends beyond Pakistan to international markets,” Dr. Shahbaz stated.

Despite its rich nutritional profile and economic prospects, moringa remains largely underutilized.

With proper awareness, investment, and policy support, it could emerge as both a dietary staple and a profitable agricultural product.

Street vendors and vegetable sellers display fresh moringa pods prominently at their stalls, drawing customers throughout the day. Iqbal Ahmed, a vegetable seller on Shujaabad Road, revealed that he sells 25 to 30 kilograms of moringa daily. “The demand is so high during this season that my entire stock sells out by noon,” he said.

Beyond its culinary appeal, moringa offers extraordinary health and environmental benefits. Experts highlight its role in preventing soil erosion and absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making it a valuable asset in combating climate change.

Peasant Muhammad Hussain pointed out that moringa thrives in low-water conditions, making it a viable and profitable option for farmers. “It requires minimal investment but offers significant returns. However, we need to expand its production and ensure better market access,” he suggested.

To maximize the potential of moringa, experts advocate for large-scale cultivation through both private and government initiatives. A structured campaign is needed to promote its growth, not only for nutritional benefits but also for environmental sustainability.