PTI graph decreased in KP, says Amir Muqam

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that the popularity graph of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (APP) has decreased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its government has failed to resolve peoples problems despite of 11 years rule.

Addressing a big public gathering at Islampur in Swat district, Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has deceived people in the name of so called change and failed to deliver on all fronts in KP.

He said that terrorist incidents have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as evident of the Haqqania mosque blast at Akora Khattak Nowshera while PTI leadership was concentrating to get relief for their founder who was convicted in AlQadar trust mega corruption scam.

He said that opposition parties have no solid agenda for people’s welfare.

Engr Amir Muqam said it would have been better if the opposition parties’ grand alliance voiced against terrorism, illiteracy, poverty and unemployment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muqam said that PTI leaders were known for repeating hallow slogans in order to hide poor governance and corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other side, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to take the country out of existing challenges.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has launched Rs20 billion Ramazan relief Package for poor and underprivileged families of Pakistan including KP.

He said the economy that was put in the verge of economic collapse by the PTI Government, has been stabilized by the PMLN Govt after taking tough decisions, and that investment started coming back to the country after a long time.

The country’s exports and revenue has been signaficantly increased and price hike as well as current accounts deficit reduced manifolds due to Shahbaz Sharif’s Govt effective economic and fiscal policies. He said that overseas Pakistanis have rejected the call of PTI leader and has sent record remittances.

Engr Amir Muqam that oppostion parties through so called grand alliance were trying to halt economic progress and development but would fail in its negative objectives.