Russia praises Trump and scolds Europe for being the crucible of war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump’s “common sense” aim to end the war in Ukraine, but accused the European powers which have rallied around Kyiv of seeking to prolong the conflict.

Lavrov said the United States still wanted to be the world’s most powerful country and that Washington and Moscow would never see eye to eye on everything, but that they had agreed to be pragmatic when interests coincided.

President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister of 21 years said the model of the US-China relationship was the one that should be built between Russia and the United States to do a lot of “mutually beneficial things” without allowing disagreements to collapse into war.

“Donald Trump is a pragmatist,” Lavrov told the Russian military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, according to a transcript released by the Foreign Ministry. “His slogan is common sense. It means, as everyone can see, a shift to a different way of doing things.”