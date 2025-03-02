Malaysia envoy visits Mirpur–CCI for investment opportunity

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Dato’ Mohammad Azhar bin Mazlan visited Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for negotiating economic and investment opportunities.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Mr Mohd. Syafik Firdaus bin Hasbullah, Deputy Head of Mission of the High Commission.

Upon arrival, the High Commissioner of Malaysia was received by general and executive members of the Chamber and former Presidents of MCCI. Among others, former Minister of Government of AJK Ch. M. Saeed, Chair Dist. Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, former President AJK Chamber of Commerce Ch. Sohaib Saeed and Mayor Mirpur Ch. Usman Khalid was also present, said a release issued here on Saturday.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar appreciated the Government of Pakistan and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for their focus on agriculture and mentioned that there is a great scope of collaboration in the area of agriculture.

President Mr. Umar Shehzad discussed investment opportunities for businessmen on both sides.

President MCCI elaborated on the conducive environment for investment in AJK and welcomed all domestic and international investment.

Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar expressed his delight to be in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated the Chamber for its initiatives.

He spoke about investment opportunities in palm oil, rubber, technology, education, and tourism.

Souvenirs were exchanged at the end of the meeting. Ali Raza Syed and recently elected President Mirpur Dist Bar Adv. Mahmood Hussain.