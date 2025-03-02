Gold prices decrease by Rs.500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs 300,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs300,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.438 to Rs.257,201 from Rs. 257.639 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down by Rs.393 to Rs.235,776 from Rs. 236,169. The prices of per tola silver declined by Rs.10 to Rs.3,240 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs.9 to Rs.2,777. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,857 from $2,863 whereas the prices of silver in international market declined by $0.9 to $31.05, the Association reported.