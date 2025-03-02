‘Maritime industry to play key role in economic growth’

Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Syed Zafar Ali Shah Saturday highlighted Pakistan’s maritime sector as a vital catalyst for economic growth, with the government actively pursuing foreign investment to unlock its immense potential and drive national prosperity.

Zafar Ali Shah, emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, aimed at attracting foreign investors and boosting economic growth, during an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel.

The maritime industry is poised to play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said, adding, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and driving national prosperity.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to capitalize on Pakistan’s maritime sector, which boasts immense potential for driving economic growth and development, he added.

Zafar Ali Shah further stated, “the government is facilitating investors and world countries have expressed interest in Pakistan’s maritime sector, where new policies are being introduced to create a conducive business environment.”

He also said that Pakistan has a long coastline with several major ports, including Karachi Port, Port Qasim, and Gwadar Port. These ports play a crucial role in the country’s economy, handling a significant volume of cargo and containers.