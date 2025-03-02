Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss and Romeo appear in style at Milan Fashion Week

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, and Romeo Beckham made a stylish statement as they attended the Acqua Fiuggi and Vogue Italia dinner photocall during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, turned heads in a pink printed gown featuring a ruffled, tiered skirt. She accessorized her ensemble with black sheer gloves and white lace tights, completing her look with laced heels and an elegant updo.

According to Daily Mail, Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, opted for a classic black sleeveless maxi dress cinched with a stylish belt.

Keeping her makeup minimal, she paired the outfit with matching stilettos and a sleek bun.

Meanwhile, Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, embraced a casual yet sophisticated style, wearing light-wash denim paired with a white long-sleeve T-shirt, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, both Moss and Beckham took to the runway for Versace’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show, marking another milestone in their growing fashion careers, as per the publication. Moreover, Romeo recently signed with Paris-based Safe Management, while Lila continues to feature in major campaigns, including for Pepe Jeans and Yves Saint Laurent.