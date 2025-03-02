Julia Roberts forgets speech at 50th Cesar Awards

Julia Roberts has forgotten her speech line while accepting an award at 50th César Awards. On February 28, the Hollywood actress received an honorary award for her contribution to the film industry.

At that time, her co-star, Clive Owen, of Duplicity and Closer presented the award by saying, “It is a with a great admiration that we will be awarding Julia Roberts an honorary César on the stage of the Olympia Theater.”

Moreover, he lauded, “Julia Roberts is not just a movie star, but she is also a cultural icon and her influence goes far beyond her performances.”

“Julia has an incredible body of work, she has a connection with the audience full of intelligence, warmth and honesty and still remains fiercely independent.”

“She is often said of having great chemistry with her co-actors because she makes them better, I know this on a personal level,” Owen added.

While accepting award, Robert admitted that she forgot her speech at her hotel and said, “My incredible daughter told me to write a speech but I have never written a speech about myself.” “It was a complex thing to do and I finally did it. And then um, left it at my hotel,” the Notting Hill actress confessed. Before concluding, the 57-years-old actress shared, “Thank you to the Academy for this incredible piece of art. Any artist knows this is not a singular endeavor so to stand here alone is a fraud.” For those unversed, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married for more than two decades and share three children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry.