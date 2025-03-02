Veena’s viral photos with her manager spark speculations

Pakistani actress Veena Malik has once again grabbed headlines, but this time it’s not for her bold statements or acting career. Instead, her latest viral photos with her manager, Saim, have sparked fresh speculation about her love life, leaving fans wondering if he is more than just a professional associate. Veena Malik, known for her performances in Pakistani films and the satirical show ‘Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain’, gained widespread fame after participating in Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. Her controversial interactions with Indian actor Ashmit Patel kept her in the spotlight. In 2013, she married Dubai-based businessman Asad Bashir Khan Khattak, with whom she has two children. However, their marriage ended in 2017, leading to years of legal disputes and allegations. In 2024, Veena confirmed she was in a relationship with Shehryar Chaudhry but kept his identity hidden. Recently, Veena shared photos on Instagram featuring a mystery man, later identified as her manager, Saim. The cozy poses and affectionate gestures, including Veena holding a red rose and a bouquet, led fans to speculate about their relationship. Adding fuel to the fire, Saim also posted similar pictures, further hinting at a possible romance.