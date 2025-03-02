When Titans Clash

In a scene worthy of a Shakespearean tragedy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump locked horns at the White House, exposing deep fractures in US foreign policy. As a furious Zelenskyy stormed out, allegedly at Trump’s command, the much-anticipated deal over Ukraine’s mineral wealth hung in uncertainty.

This dramatic Oval Office confrontation has sent shockwaves through Europe. Zelenskyy, once hailed as the last line of defence against Russian aggression, now finds himself adrift as his strongest ally casts doubt on Ukraine’s war effort. Trump’s dismissal – telling Zelenskyy to return “when he is ready for peace” – was a stinging rebuke, shaking Ukrainian hopes of continued support. The reality is stark: Washington’s $183 billion in aid, intelligence, and arms has kept Ukraine alive, and without it, Kyiv’s war footing looks increasingly precarious.

For European leaders, the clash is an unsettling confirmation of their worst fears-American reliability is now in question. Already grappling with energy crises and geopolitical instability, they must now prepare for the possibility of a diminished US role in global security. The myth of American omnipotence, reinforced by Trump’s boast that he could “end the war in a day,” is unravelling under the weight of realpolitik. Theatrics aside, diplomacy and sustained commitment – not grandstanding – will determine Ukraine’s fate.

Beyond Europe, the spectacle at the White House resonates deeply with nations like Pakistan, where broken promises and political manoeuvring are all too familiar. Notwithstanding our own dilemma where superficial solutions have failed to address our structural challenges, Ukraine cannot afford to rely on rhetorical assurances alone. Real peace requires more than public spectacle – it demands diplomatic grit, policy reform, and a long-term commitment to stability.

Ergo, the world must move beyond the seduction of political theatre and demand substantive action. If global leaders truly seek to end conflicts, they must abandon the illusion of quick fixes and engage in the difficult, unglamorous work of long-term peace-building. Even though European leaders, one after another, have already offered their public support for Ukraine, it remains to be seen how British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chooses to answer the overarching existential question in today’s summit: What Now? *