What Austerity?

Only one praiseworthy note from last year’s “king’s club” in Islamabad was its commitment to a comparatively leaner team to tackle the nation’s myriad challenges.

Yet, the recent expansion of the federal cabinet by 27 new members completely undermines that promise – arriving when every rupee is scrutinized and ordinary citizens are forced to tighten their belts. This extravagant move smacks of political indulgence and a blatant disregard for fiscal discipline, widening the chasm between governmental priorities and the stark economic realities confronting millions.

Every additional minister further bloats an already cumbersome bureaucracy, diverting scarce resources from vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and economic reform. Amid soaring inflation, dwindling foreign reserves, and ballooning public debt, each extra appointment exacerbates fiscal strain and hinders the implementation of meaningful reforms. Oversized cabinets not only stifle efficient governance but also divert funds that could ease the burden on an already struggling populace.

The irony is stark. While government spokespersons repeatedly pledge to streamline bureaucracy and slash unnecessary spending, their actions reveal a regressive return to outdated practices – where political patronage trumps genuine fiscal responsibility.

The long-cherished vision of a “lean, mean, and above-board” cabinet, once championed by President Asif Ali Zardari, has been eclipsed by lavish appointments that serve narrow political interests. Consider, for instance, the scandal-plagued elevation of Pervez Khattak, an ex-PTI leader whose alleged corruption – relentlessly decried by critics – epitomizes the festering decay at the heart of governance.

This bloated cabinet not only derails internal reform but also jeopardizes Pakistan’s standing with international lenders, who demand stringent fiscal prudence and robust structural reforms. How can the government justify such extravagance to the IMF review mission, especially after insisting on cutting state expenditures just last year by shuttering superfluous departments in the Ministries of Information Technology, Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan, States and Frontier Regions, Industries and Production, and National Health Services? The disconnect between those austerity efforts and the current expansion is both baffling and unconscionable. *