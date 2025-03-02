Pak-KSA Economic Ties!

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is one that has stood the test of time. It is grounded in shared cultural, religious and historical ties.

Over the years, these two nations have deepened their bilateral cooperation across various sectors including economic, diplomatic and military. Among the most significant aspects of this enduring relationship is Saudi Arabia’s continued investment in Pakistan which plays a crucial role in strengthening the economic fabric of both nations.

Saudi Arabia has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent and reliable partners when it comes to economic support. The Kingdom has invested heavily in Pakistan’s development including infrastructure projects, energy and various sectors that are pivotal to Pakistan’s economic growth. This investment stems not only from the historical camaraderie between the two nations but also from Saudi Arabia’s strategic interest in supporting a stable and prosperous Pakistan, which is vital for regional security and the broader Islamic world.

One of the most notable investments has been in Pakistan’s energy sector. Saudi Arabia has committed to significant investments in Pakistan’s oil, gas and renewable energy projects. In recent years, Saudi firms have shown a keen interest in exploring opportunities to develop Pakistan’s untapped energy potential.

In 2019, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) signed a landmark deal with Pakistan to explore the possibility of setting up an oil refinery in the deep-water port city of Gwadar. This project, once completed, is expected to provide Pakistan with much-needed energy supplies while enhancing regional energy security.

Among Saudi Arabia’s most transformative investments in Pakistan is her involvement in the Reko Diq mining project, one of the largest gold and copper mining opportunities in the world. The Reko Diq mine is located in the Chagai district of Balochistan.

It has been a subject of immense interest for foreign investors due to its vast reserves of gold and copper, estimated to be worth billions of dollars. Saudi Arabia’s state-run mining company, Ma’aden, entered into a joint venture with Pakistan to develop the Reko Diq mine. The deal is poised to revolutionize Pakistan’s mining sector.

The project promises to not only generate billions of dollars in revenue for Pakistan but also create thousands of jobs, boost local economies and attract further international investment into the country. The Reko Diq partnership highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s long-term economic growth through significant investments in key natural resources.

This venture is expected to provide Pakistan with a much-needed boost in foreign direct investment (FDI) while giving Saudi Arabia access to critical minerals required for its own industrial ambitions, especially in the context of its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

Beyond large-scale projects like Reko Diq, Saudi Arabia has frequently provided Pakistan with financial support to stabilize its economy during challenging times. This support is not only seen in terms of loans and financial aid but also in the form of oil supplies on deferred payments, which have helped ease Pakistan’s energy crisis.

A prime example of Saudi Arabia’s assistance came in 2018, when Pakistan faced a severe balance of payments crisis. Saudi Arabia pledged a $6 billion financial package, including a $3 billion loan and a $3 billion credit facility for oil imports. This lifeline played a pivotal role in stabilizing Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and helped the country avoid an immediate economic disaster. Such gestures underscore the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, with Saudi Arabia always willing to support Pakistan in times of need.

In addition to financial and infrastructural investments, the cultural and social dimensions of the Pakistan-Saudi relationship are also highly significant. Saudi Arabia is home to a large Pakistani diaspora, with millions of Pakistanis living and working in the Kingdom. This diaspora serves as a bridge between the two countries, fostering deeper cultural and people-to-people connections.

Looking forward, the friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan holds immense potential for growth. Both countries are committed to deepening their cooperation in areas such as defence, trade and regional stability. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 presents new avenues for collaboration.

As Saudi Arabia seeks to expand her non-oil industries, Pakistan stands to benefit from increased trade and investment in sectors like tourism, agriculture and technology. The shared goals of economic development, regional stability and religious solidarity are central to the Pak-KSA partnership.

The strength of this friendship lies not only in financial transactions but in the deeper, cultural and spiritual ties that bind both nations. Saudi Arabia’s ongoing investments in Pakistan, including the transformative Reko Diq project, are not just about business; they are a testament to the long-standing bond between the two countries and the shared vision of a prosperous and stable future for both nations.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com