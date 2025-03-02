Empowering Women

In recent years, the discourse surrounding women’s protection and rights has gained significant momentum both globally and within Pakistan.

Despite countless international conventions and progressive laws, millions of women continue to face discrimination, abuse, and lack of opportunities. This disparity is not confined to developing nations but extends across economic classes and cultural boundaries. The urgency to address these issues is evident, as gender equality is not just a social concern but an economic and developmental necessity.

Despite advancements, women worldwide continue to confront discrimination and inequality. The UN reports that one in three women globally experiences gender-based violence during her lifetime. Economic disparity exacerbates these struggles, with women earning significantly less than their male counterparts. The global cost of failing to address gender inequality is estimated at $10 trillion annually, reinforcing the need for immediate policy intervention and enforcement mechanisms.

Pakistan, as a signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), has undertaken various initiatives to enhance women’s rights. However, challenges persist due to cultural norms and inconsistent implementation across provinces. Punjab has taken significant strides, with figures like Hina Pervaiz Butt leading efforts in legal reforms and women empowerment initiatives.

She has introduced key legislative measures, including the Punjab Domestic Workers Employment Rights Bill, the Punjab Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill, and the Child Marriage Prohibition Bill. Additionally, she has been instrumental in the Women Parliamentary Caucus and in establishing rapid response cells for women in distress. Her efforts extend beyond legislation to digital literacy and financial independence programs for women.

Hina Pervaiz Butt has been a vocal advocate for strengthening workplace harassment laws in Punjab, emphasizing stricter enforcement and corporate accountability. Her push for legal amendments has resulted in improved complaint mechanisms and faster legal action against offenders, creating safer work environments. She has also championed digital activism, using social media to highlight gender-based violence cases and mobilize public opinion, ensuring that previously ignored incidents receive attention from policymakers and law enforcement.

Legal loopholes continue to hinder women’s protection in Pakistan, as laws often remain poorly enforced due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and societal resistance. Hina Pervaiz Butt has consistently pushed for legal reforms to close loopholes exploited by abusers. She has advocated for gender-sensitive training for law enforcement and judicial personnel to ensure that legal protections for women are actively enforced rather than remaining theoretical.

With cyber harassment emerging as a growing threat, she has been at the forefront of advocating for stronger digital protection laws. Recognizing the severity of online abuse – including stalking, blackmail, and non-consensual sharing of personal data – she has championed stricter penalties for cybercriminals. Additionally, she has worked on initiatives providing legal aid and counseling to victims of digital harassment, ensuring they receive the necessary support to seek justice.

Real-life cases of women who have benefited from these legislative and policy changes highlight the tangible impact of Hina Pervaiz Butt’s efforts. Women who have escaped abusive relationships through protection centers, those who have received justice in harassment cases, and young girls who have avoided child marriages due to legal interventions all serve as powerful examples of how policy-driven activism can transform lives.

The economic cost of gender-based violence is often overlooked but significantly affects national productivity and economic growth. Women unable to work due to domestic violence or harassment contribute to an economic loss running into billions of dollars. Hina Pervaiz Butt has emphasized the link between women’s safety and economic progress, arguing that stronger protective laws not only safeguard women but also strengthen Pakistan’s overall economic stability. She has championed financial literacy programs and entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at fostering economic independence for women, reducing their vulnerability to exploitation.

Sindh has also made progress, particularly through legal frameworks such as the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, which raises the legal marriage age to 18. However, enforcement remains weak due to socio-cultural pressures. The province has implemented measures to address domestic violence, but the gap between policy and practice persists. Economic inclusion programs for women and small business initiatives have shown promise, but deeply ingrained patriarchal attitudes continue to hinder progress.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces unique challenges due to its traditional social structures, where women’s rights are often dictated by tribal customs. While the government has established women protection centers, these initiatives often face resistance. Honor killings, forced marriages, and restrictions on mobility remain pressing concerns. International and local advocacy groups have raised awareness, but sustainable change requires stricter enforcement of laws and active community engagement. Female literacy rates in the region are among the lowest in Pakistan, further limiting women’s opportunities for economic empowerment and participation in politics.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s least developed province, struggles with severe infrastructure deficiencies in women’s protection. Gender-based violence remains rampant, and legal safeguards are weakly implemented. Grassroots movements advocating for women’s education and economic independence have gained traction, but societal acceptance remains a major challenge. Many women are trapped in cycles of poverty and dependency, with few opportunities to escape systemic oppression. Initiatives focusing on vocational training and microfinance have had limited impact due to inconsistent governmental support.

International movements such as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence have been instrumental in highlighting women’s issues worldwide. These campaigns mobilize communities, influence policymakers, and create international pressure for legal reforms. The role of organizations like Equality Now in advocating for women’s rights has been crucial in challenging discriminatory laws. Countries like Norway and Canada have successfully implemented gender-responsive policies, offering models for Pakistan to follow. Their emphasis on economic participation, political representation, and legal protections demonstrates that achieving gender equality requires a combination of legal reforms, economic empowerment, and societal awareness.

Women in law enforcement and the judiciary play a critical role in ensuring justice for gender-based violence victims. Countries like Sweden and the Netherlands have integrated gender-sensitive training into their police and judicial institutions, making it easier for women to report crimes and seek justice. While Punjab has recruited more female police officers and introduced gender desks in police stations, significant gaps remain. Hina Pervaiz Butt has actively pushed for policies encouraging women to enter law enforcement and take leadership roles within the judiciary. Her advocacy for specialized courts dedicated to gender-based violence reinforces the idea that an inclusive justice system will be more effective in addressing women’s issues.

Pakistan’s international commitments under treaties like CEDAW and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) obligate it to improve legal and social frameworks for gender equality. The European Union monitors Pakistan’s progress on human rights, linking trade benefits under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus to the country’s human rights record, including women’s rights. Hina Pervaiz Butt has engaged in policy discussions aligning Pakistan’s legal system with global standards, ensuring accountability and the adoption of best practices.

Religious and cultural perspectives significantly influence attitudes toward women’s rights in Pakistan. While conservative factions often resist progressive reforms, many Islamic scholars advocate for gender justice within an Islamic framework. Countries like Turkey and Malaysia have integrated religious perspectives into progressive gender laws, proving that faith and women’s rights can coexist. Hina Pervaiz Butt has worked to bridge this gap, engaging with scholars supporting women’s rights and using faith-based arguments to promote legislative changes. This strategy has helped counter conservative opposition and increase acceptance of gender equality measures.

The future of women’s rights in Pakistan requires a multi-faceted approach, including policy reforms, stronger law enforcement, and grassroots activism. Rwanda, with one of the highest rates of female political participation, demonstrates how sustained commitment to gender equity can reshape a nation. Hina Pervaiz Butt has outlined key priorities, including expanding women’s protection centers, increasing funding for gender-related programs, and implementing stricter penalties for gender-based violence. Her vision includes making digital spaces safer, enhancing economic empowerment programs, and ensuring all Pakistani women have access to justice and equal opportunities.

Pakistan stands at a crossroads in the fight for gender equality. The progress made in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan shows that change is possible, but efforts must be sustained and expanded. Women’s protection is not just a legal obligation but a fundamental human right essential for national development. A society that fails to protect its women ultimately fails itself. It is time for Pakistan to move beyond rhetoric and take tangible, results-driven steps to ensure that every woman in the country lives with dignity, safety, and equality.

The writer is a financial expert and can be reached at jawadsaleem.1982@gmail.com. He tweets @JawadSaleem1982