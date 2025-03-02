Daily Times

Goalkeepers allowed to hold on to ball for eight seconds from next season

pa media

Goalkeepers will be able to hold on to the ball for eight seconds instead of six from next season after the game’s lawmakers approved a significant change. Currently goalkeepers are supposed to be sanctioned with an indirect free-kick if they hold on for more than six seconds, but the offence is rarely penalised. A trial allowing keepers to hold on for eight seconds has been active in a number of competitions this season, including Premier League 2. The referee counts down the final five seconds on their hand and under the law change a corner will be awarded if they exceed the limit instead of an indirect free-kick. The International Football Association Board, which sets the game’s laws, was known to have been impressed by the trials and has now agreed to bring it into law for 2025-26. The IFAB has also agreed to continue offside trials designed to foster attacking football.

