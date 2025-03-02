CM Punjab vows to restore Murree’s tourism glory

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major project to restore the historic Mall Road of Murree, aiming to bring back the town’s past tourism glory after 167 years.

The CM said: “The historical beauty of Murree will be restored within a year.” This initiative is a part of the Murree Tourism Development Plan launched by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“The Walled City Authority Lahore, with the assistance of experts and consultation with the local community and administration, will implement the project at a cost of Rs 550 million to restore Murree to its former splendor,” the CM said. She added that Murree will be developed as a model destination for tourism in both Pakistan and Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz assured that no compromises would be made on the quality of the project.

“Murree must be transformed into a global tourism hub,” she emphasized. The project will also include additional developments, such as the Glass Train project and the construction of a modern hospital to enhance the town’s tourism infrastructure.

To oversee the restoration, the CM appointed Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as head of the steering committee for the Murree Development Project. “We will restore historical footpaths, improve cleanliness, and ensure maximum facilities for tourists,” she said.

The project will also focus on restoring shops and buildings along Mall Road to their original architectural style, with uniform advertisement boards to maintain the aesthetic. The buildings will be illuminated with historically styled electric lights, the CM added.

Additionally, a public square (Crossroads) will be created to revive Murree’s historic charm, and modern washrooms will be built for the convenience of both tourists and locals.

Special Buses

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a modern transport system is a fundamental right for women living in rural areas.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the CM directed the relevant authorities to prepare Punjab’s first Women’s Transport Solution Plan, aimed at addressing the transportation needs of rural women. The plan includes the launch of bus services from every rural tehsil to district headquarters, as well as an inter-village transport plan.

The CM said: “Without a proper transport system, rural women face immense challenges.”

She expressed her concern over the uncomfortable conditions rural women endure while traveling on public transport.

“It is disheartening to see rural women traveling under such difficult circumstances. The introduction of a modern transport system will significantly boost the confidence of rural women,” she said.

The chief minister highlighted that the new initiative would bring ease of transportation to female students and sick women.

She reviewed a proposal to gradually implement a mass transit system in remote districts, starting with 25 buses. Additionally, she instructed the authorities to take immediate action to provide subsidies for women passengers using the mass transit system.