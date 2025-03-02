COAS lauds youth’s role in shaping Pakistan’s future

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday lauded the pivotal role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future and reaffirmed the army’s support for initiatives that empower young talent, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief made the remarks during his interaction with students from various universities across Bahawalpur at the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS). “The COAS inaugurated the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan and Integrated Combat Simulator Arena; pioneering initiatives aimed at advancing medical education, Information Technology and combat readiness,” read the statement.

During his engagement with the students, the COAS underscored the army’s commitment to nurturing the nation’s youth. The army chief also encouraged students to pursue academic excellence with dedication and equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development. The ISPR said that the COAS visited Bahawalpur Cantonment, where he was apprised about operational preparedness and the training aspects of Bahawalpur Corps.

While addressing officers and troops, he commended their unwavering dedication, high morale, and combat readiness. Gen Munir reiterated that rigorous training remains the cornerstone of a soldier’s professional development and must continue to be the defining attribute of the Pakistan Army in overcoming the challenges of modern warfare. Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the commander Bahawalpur Corps.