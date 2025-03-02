Afghan refugees living in Balochistan told to leave Pakistan by March 31

Afghan refugees living in Dalbandin, Chaghi, Nokundi and Taftan in western Balochistan have been ordered to leave Pakistan by March 31, 2025; or otherwise they will be forcibly evicted from there, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday. According to media reports, government of Pakistan had drafted a three-stage repatriation plan for Afghan refugees promised resettlement by the US, calling on foreign missions to coordinate the relocation of Afghan nationals out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by March 31. If they’re not removed by that date, they will be “repatriated to Afghanistan”, said the drafted Pakistani plan. When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in 2021, hundreds of thousands of refugees fled across the border to Pakistan, seeking safety away from the group. Afghan nationals who had worked with the United States or NATO forces were particularly fearful of reprisals from the Taliban. Promised resettlement in the US, many travelled to Pakistan to await American visas.