Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, March 02, 2025


KP Govt announces working hours during Ramazan

APP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced working hours for government offices during Ramadan 2025. In a notification issued, for employees following a five-day work week, the operational hours will be 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday. For those on a six-day schedule, the hours will be 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday. The government has mandated strict adherence to these adjusted timings across all relevant institutions. This change aims to facilitate employees observing the holy month.

