A joint resolution was submitted in the Balochistan assembly by Provincial Minister Sadiq Umrani, seeking reduction in airline fares.

The joint resolution highlighted that the closure of the national highway from Quetta to Karachi has forced people to travel by air, with many using air travel to transport patients to Karachi.

All airlines operating from Quetta to Karachi have significantly raised their fares, with the one-way ticket price set at PKR 70,000, as described by the joint resolution.