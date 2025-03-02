PPP’s Asfand Kakar resigns as parliamentary secretary in BA

Member Balochistan Assembly of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asfandyar Khan Kakar announced on Saturday to step down as Parliamentary Secretary of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and Urban Planning with immediate effect, says in media reports. In a statement, Asfand Kakar said “I am seriously thinking to leave Pakistan People’s Party as I have serious complaints against the leadership.” He claimed “My departments are being run by other officers”. Asfand Kakar said that he will submit his resignation to Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti soon. He said “I prefer personal respect to political designations in my career.” Asfand Kakar was elected as independent candidate during general elections held in February 2024, winning the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-47, Pishin-I by securing 21,714 votes. His runner-up was Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Kamal Uddin who bagged 18,989 votes. After winning the election, Asfand Kakar had announced to join Pakistan People’s Party.