Sindh speeds up reconstruction of homes damaged in 2022 floods

Sindh government spokesperson Buland Khan Junejo said that the Sindh government has accelerated the reconstruction of homes destroyed in the 2022 stormy rains, following the vision and directives of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Under the Sindh Peoples Housing Project, 2.1 million homes will be constructed and handed over to the affected families. He expressed these views during an inspection of the houses being built by Sarso in the village of Klodor near Union Council Dhamrah, Larkana Saturday.

He mentioned that the Sindh government, with the support of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Islamic Bank, is working on a world-class exemplary project. Under this project, millions of families are being provided funds in installments to build their homes. The Sindh government is spending $2.27 billion on this initiative to construct homes that will be resilient to any natural disaster.

According to him, there is no other project like the Peoples Housing Project in the world, which aligns with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision. Alongside the construction of homes, villagers are also being provided with drinking water and drainage systems to protect them from diseases.

He further stated that the ownership rights of these 2.1 million homes will be transferred to the women of the families. To facilitate the distribution of funds, 1.1 million new bank accounts have been opened, more than half of which belong to women. Additionally, Sarso has established technical education centers in various villages across the district, where women are being empowered and provided loans on easy terms, creating nearly 1 million new employment opportunities.