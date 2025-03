88 drivers arrested, 1856 vehicles issued challans over traffic laws violation

Sindh’s Transport Department on Saturday said that 88 drivers have been arrested and 1856 vehicles issued challans over violation of traffic laws.

“The road checking committee scrutinized 4106 vehicles and 195 have been seized,” transport department stated.

“Overall Rs 3.132020 million fine imposed, while 192 cases of reckless driving were registered.”

Moreover, 54 vehicles were found to be running without route permit and another 49 were without fitness certificates. Meanwhile 26 persons were driving without driving license.

Eighty-eight vehicles were in extremely bad condition while fitness certificates of 64 vehicles, according to the transport department statement.

Transport minister Sharjeel Memon has said that ensuring road safety and enforcement of traffic laws is the foremost priority.