Sindh Govt bans extra charges for branded shopping bags

Sindh government decides to take strict action against companies and shopkeepers charging money for their printed logo shopping bag from the citizens.

The decision was made on a complaint from a Karachi citizen to receive money from the Bata Shoes Company for receiving a printed logo shopping bag. In this regard, Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply Price of Agriculture Department, Mir Shahnawaz, said that a citizen of Karachi had lodged a complaint against the Bata Shoes Company for charging printed logo shopping bag, which was issued by the Bata Shoes Company, in compliance of the law, notices were issued but no response was received from the respondent hence the complaint has been submitted in the District Consumer Protection Court South. The case in district consumer protection court South will begin on March 6.

The citizen who filed the complaint said that a pair of shoes was purchased from the Bata Show shop, which received an additional Rs 30 from me for the shopping bag which is illegal, which was lodged on the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, Pakistan Citizen Portal on which the Bureau of Supply & Prices Sindh took notice.