SHC orders protection for newly-married Hindu couple

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday directed advocate-general and prosecutor-general of the province to provide foolproof security to a Hindu couple who solemnized love-marriage in Karachi.

During hearing of the case the court issued notices to advocate-general and prosecutor-general of Sindh and summoned them on next date of hearing i.e. March 13, 2025.

The Court also directed police not to arrest the couple. Consul for the petitioner Zahid Narejo stated that their clients Laxmi and Lao Kumar solemnized a love-marriage against the will of their relatives and parents.

The counsel said that relatives of girl continued threatening and harassing them.

In her statement the bride Laxmi stated that married the Lao Kumar with her own choice and nobody kidnapped her and trapped her.

She prayed to the Court to provide them all necessary security from their relatives. It is necessary to mention here that love marriage in Pakistan is becoming more common, especially among young people who do not wish to be forced into marriage by their parents.