Three policemen injured in cracker attack on Karachi police station

Three police officials were injured in a cracker blast at the door of Predi police station in Karachi. According to rescue officials the injured police officials were shifted to Agha Khan hospital. On the other hand, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South said a cracker attack has taken place outside the Predi police station by an unknown person, SSP South confirmed that a police station sentry and two constables were injured in the cracker attack. After the attack, bomb disposal squad reached the crime scene. CCTV footage of cracker attack outside Predi police station has also surfaced. It can be seen in CCTV footage that the explosion occurred as soon as two people wearing shalwar kameez passed by.