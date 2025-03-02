NA passes 51 bills, 26th constitutional Amendment, saves Rs 1 bln

The 16th National Assembly successfully completed its first parliamentary year, achieving savings of over Rs. 1 billion in public funds and passing 51 bills, including the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Completing the first year of the National Assembly marks a significant milestone in the parliamentary and legislative history of the country.

The House, as per vision of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has made remarkable strides in lawmaking with the successful passage of 40 government bills and 11 private members’ bills. In comparison, 36 government bills and 6 private members’ bills became acts.

As per the report issued by the National Assembly, the 13 sessions of the National Assembly were held, and 130 days of parliamentary proceedings were completed.

In addition to this, 26 resolutions were adopted during first the year and 1059 starred & 264 unstarred questions were answered by Ministries.

Moreover, 69 Calling Attention Notices and 4 Motions under rule 259 were discussed in the House.

During the Budget Session of the Financial year 2024-2025, Annual Budget for the year 2024-25 was also passed by the National Assembly after thorough debate and incorporation of the amendments proposed by the Members of the National Assembly in the Finance Bill. One of the most notable milestones was the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which aimed at judicial reforms and reinforcing parliamentary supremacy.

Other important legislation includes the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, which aims to enhance Pakistan’s digital economy, and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, which updates cybersecurity and digital crime regulations

During the first Parliamentary Year of the current, the Speaker conducted the proceedings of the House with impartiality playing a pivotal role as a bridge between the opposition and the government in the legislative process of public importance.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq gave special attention to the Question Hour to ensure that the public problems are being highlighted and resolved. During the Question Hour, when important public-related questions went unanswered, he summoned the secretaries of the relevant ministries, reprimanding them and instructing them to respond to each question in the House.

The Speaker’s Office became a center for political activities during the first parliamentary year. He reaffirmed his commitment to keeping his doors always open for Members of the National Assembly, particularly the opposition. Moreover, during the first parliamentary year, the treasury benches were given 71 Hours of floor time in the House and the Opposition Benches were given 66 hours of floor time in the House, which is much more than their strength in the House.

This is a reflection of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s impartiality as custodian of the House.

In addition to its legislative accomplishments, the National Assembly has made substantial progress in improving the efficiency and accountability of its administrative functions. Under the leadership of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the National Assembly Finance Committee has approved a series of policy initiatives aimed at optimizing the Secretariat’s operations. The ongoing process of “right-sizing” the National Assembly Secretariat is being carried out in three phases. As of now, the first two phases have been successfully implemented, resulting in the abolition of 220 non-essential posts within grades 1 to 19.

This reform has led to significant cost savings, with an annual reduction of over 563 million rupees in public expenditure.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also set ambitious targets, envisioning savings of 1 billion rupees annually as the third phase of reforms is rolled out. These steps are part of a broader effort to streamline the NA Secretariat’s operations and ensure its financial sustainability while promoting transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

The first phase of administrative reforms saw the abolition of 90 non-essential posts, which resulted in an annual saving of 255.84 million rupees.

The second phase, which removed 130 non-essential posts, has resulted in additional savings of 30.75 million rupees. These significant cost reductions underscore the National Assembly’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring taxpayer money is utilized judiciously.

Under the special directions of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the transformation process to make the Parliament building a national symbol has begun, with a focus on the complete digitalization of Parliament.

As he marks his first year in office, Ayaz Sadiq has driven a transformative parliamentary agenda, championed the rights of women, children, and youth, and advanced Pakistan’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A hallmark of his leadership has been the revitalization and expansion in the provincial and legislative assemblies of key parliamentary bodies, including: Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) – Advocating for gender equality, legislative reforms, and greater female representation in decision-making, Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) – Strengthening legislative action and policy interventions for child protection and empowerment, Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) – Promoting cross-party collaboration, capacity building, and provincial-level engagement for emerging legislators, Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs – Advancing Pakistan’s global development commitments through inclusive and equitable policies. While upholding the parliamentary traditions and rules, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has spearheaded the process of formation of 37 National Assembly Standing Committee giving representation to all political parties. 233 meetings of the standing committees were held and the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the previous committee were reviewed. Under his stewardship, these forums have remained highly active, organizing policy dialogues, legislative workshops, public consultations, and international engagements.

The establishment of provincial forums/caucuses has further broadened participation, ensuring that legislative initiatives address grassroots concerns. a

The commitment to enhancing parliamentary cooperation and dialogue is evident in the successful hosting of the 18th Speakers’ Conference at Parliament House in December 2024.

This prestigious event, which had been delayed for a decade, brought together speakers and presiding officers from Pakistan’s provincial and legislative bodies to deliberate on strengthening legislative practices and improving governance across the country.

Ayaz Sadiq, who had previously spearheaded the 17th Speakers’ Conference in 2014, played a pivotal role in organizing this significant event. The conference not only allowed for the exchange of valuable ideas and experiences but also helped forge stronger relationships among the various legislative institutions of Pakistan, ensuring a more unified approach to legislative development.

The Islamabad Declaration, adopted at the end of the 18th Speakers’ Conference, reaffirmed the collective commitment to constitutional integrity, fiscal responsibility, and citizen-centric governance.

At the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Ayaz Sadiq, emphasized the vital role of democracy, peace, and the rule of law in global development. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and highlighted the importance of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in strengthening international cooperation.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating violence in Gaza, he condemned Israel’s actions as war crimes and crimes against humanity, citing the tragic loss of over 30,000 civilian lives, including women and children.

During his official visit to Minsk on August 21, 2024, Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Belarus, emphasizing enhanced parliamentary cooperation and collaboration in energy, trade, and agriculture.

In meetings with Speaker Igor Sergeyenko and President Aleksandr Lukashenko, he highlighted global and regional issues, including human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine, advocating for UN-backed resolution on Kashmir and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Addressing climate change, he stressed Pakistan’s vulnerability despite its minimal emissions.

Ayaz Sadiq led a high-profile parliamentary delegation to Russia from November 27 to December 1, 2024, on the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich.

The visit aimed to enhance bilateral ties through parliamentary diplomacy, with a diverse delegation representing multiple political parties. He emphasized the significance of parliamentary cooperation in fostering trust and strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations.

The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) was convened in Islamabad on October 28, 2024, bringing together over 46 foreign parliamentarians and 14 virtual delegates.

Chaired by National Assembly Speaker, the event emphasized the critical role of parliamentarians in addressing global challenges, including human rights violations, access to clean water, and conflict resolution.

Ayaz Sadiq condemned Israeli aggression in Palestine and highlighted the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Sheikh Dr. Salah Mohammad Al-Badeer, Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi (S.A.W), and renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik also visited the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Their presence at the parliamentary institution underscored the country’s commitment to fostering religious harmony and dialogue, reflecting Pakistan’s deep ties with the Islamic world.

The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker also visited Hungary and called on Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, László Kövér, in Budapest forthe parliamentary visit.

Pakistan hosted the first-ever Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Workshop on Legislative Drafting, bringing together women legislators from across the Commonwealth to strengthen their expertise in drafting gender-responsive legislation.

The workshop served as a platform for discussions on best practices, legal frameworks, and strategies to enhance laws promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. Delegations from China, United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Finland, Italy, Scotland, Hungary, Belarus, Portugal, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Türkiye, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Algeria and Ethiopia called on Speaker National Assembly in Parliament House focusing on mutual interests and areas of collaboration. Additionally, a delegation from the World Bank and an Iranian parliamentary delegation also engaged in talks, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to global partnerships and diplomatic engagement.

Speaker National Assembly engaged with his counterparts from Canada, Somalia, Belarus, the United States of America, Algeria, Argentina, France, Türkiye, Belgium, Egypt, Morocco, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Hungary, Ukraine, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Brazil, Tajikistan, Mexico, Chile, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, Uganda, Spain, Azerbaijan, Austria, Turkmenistan, the Czech Republic, Cambodia, Poland, Oman, Lebanon, Albania, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Finland, Tanzania, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, and Qatar. These engagements provided an opportunity to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and mutual understanding on various regional and global issues.

For the promotion of greater youth engagement in the democratic and parliamentary processes, the first-ever Youth Internship Program was inaugurated, marking a significant step towards fostering an informed and active youth participation in governance. This initiative aims to provide young individuals with hands-on experience and insights into the legislative framework, encouraging them to better understand the role of the National Assembly and its vital contributions to national development.

Additionally, the official social media channels of the National Assembly were reactivated with a clear vision to enhance public access to parliamentary activities and information. By harnessing digital platforms, these channels serve as a direct means of communication, ensuring that citizens, particularly the youth, remain informed about legislative matters and can actively participate in discussions surrounding national policies. In parallel, the live streaming of parliamentary proceedings through NA TV was introduced, furthering the commitment to transparency and public accessibility.