Punjab Govt launches historic Rs30bn Ramazan package: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that 80 Ramazan Bazaars have been established across the province, providing high-quality essential goods at subsidized rates. These bazaars continue to function as per routine, offering staple items such as ghee, sugar, flour, pulses, vegetables, and fruits at prices lower than the open market.

She reaffirmed that the Punjab government has not withdrawn any subsidy and remains committed to ensuring affordability for the public. Currently, all 80 Ramazan Bazaars across the province are fully operational. Lahore hosts 10 such bazaars, Rawalpindi has 8, while Jhelum, Faisalabad, and Nankana each have 3. Several other districts have also set up Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate citizens.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, the government has introduced a Rs30 billion Ramazan relief package, delivering direct cash assistance to 3 million families at their doorsteps. This initiative ensures that financial aid reaches deserving and middle-class citizens with dignity and without any inconvenience. Minister Azma Bokhari dismissed reports of inflated prices or subsidy withdrawals in Ramazan Bazaars as baseless propaganda. She emphasized that these markets continue to offer affordable goods, attracting a large number of shoppers who prefer them over the open market due to significant price differences. The public has widely welcomed and appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts to provide essential commodities at reduced prices during the holy month Ramazan.