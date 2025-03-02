CTD arrests 20 terrorists of banned organizations

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab province foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 20 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab. 2 extremely dangerous members of Fitna-ul-Khawrij from Lahore while terrorist Manmohan Singh of district Rahim Yar Khann arrested from Rawalpindi with explosives.

According to the spokesperson, CTD Punjab conducted 162 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 162 suspects were questioned and 20 terrorists were arrested along with arms, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Naqeebullah, Riyaz, Abu Bakr, Usman, Yunus, Atlas Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Manmohan Singh, etc. He further said that the terrorists are affiliated with Fitna Khawarij and other organizations.

He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Bahawalpur.

Explosives 6238 grams, detonators 23, safety fuse wire 61 feet, IED bombs 3, pamphlets of banned organization 75, magazines. Mobile phones and cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Lahore and other cities. He added that 18 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out.

He said that during the current week, 2231 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 87565 people were checked, 395 suspects were arrested, 481 FIRs were registered and 359 recoveries were made.

Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said. In case of any relevant information, call the helpline Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 11111.