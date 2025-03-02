Over 1.4m cases pending in Punjab’s lower courts

In view of the fact that over 1.4 million cases are pending in the lower courts of Punjab, including Lahore, due to more than 750 vacant seats of judges, interviews are being conducted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) of the candidates who have passed the written test for the post of a civil judge. The LHC Chief Justice (CJ) had issued instructions for taking immediate steps to make up for the shortage of judges. A three-member committee, headed by Justice Syed Shehbaz Ali Rizvi, is conducting the interviews. Other members of the committee are Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh and Justice Asim Hafeez. The successful candidates will then be recruited as civil judges following an approval by the concerned authority.