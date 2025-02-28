Security personnel among 10 injured in Quetta blast

A security personnel among 10 others sustained injuries when a motorcycle strapped with explosive materials blew up near Jan Muhammad Road in Balochistan’s Quetta on Friday, the police said. Following the blast, police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched relief efforts, shifting the injured persons to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the authorities have cordoned off the area and are working to determine the nature and cause of the explosion. In a statement, the police said the explosive materials were strapped with a motorcycle. However, the investigation was underway, they added.