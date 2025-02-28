PM, Russian Minister discuss bilateral ties

First Deputy Minister For Energy Pavel Sorokin called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister said Pakistan was desirous of further strengthening relations with Russia.

“We want to further promote diplomatic, trade and investment ties,” he said adding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization was very productive.

He reiterated invitation to the President of Russia for a visit to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Russia had great capacity to further cooperation in energy and other sectors.

The Russian Minister for Energy said Russia was desirous of improving relations with Pakistan in the field of energy.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for its hospitality.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malk, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmed and high-level officials attended the meeting.

Business Community

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that due to efforts of his economic team the macroeconomic conditions in the country had improved significantly, however the government would have to work further to improve conditions at the microeconomic level so that the fruits of economic progress could reach people.

He was speaking here during a meeting with a delegation of prominent industrialists and businessmen of the country.

He said the government was working on priority basis for the promotion of industry and business.

Business community and industrialists were backbone of the country’s economy and it was our top priority to resolve issues facing them.

He said the government was striving for putting in place business and investment friendly policies.

The prime minister said investors and business community was provided an easy and simple platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council where facilities were being provided through a one window operation.

He said major portion of work was completed for digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue, adding Faceless Custom Assessment System had promoted transparency.

He said the government was trying to meet targets of sustainable progress.

Fast progress had been made in the last one year regarding foreign direct investment in the country, he added.

The prime minister said the government was focusing to seek foreign direct investment in those areas which could help enhance exports.

He told that during the visits of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan numerous agreements were signed for investment in Pakistan which was reflective of the confidence of foreign investors in the national economy.