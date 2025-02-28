Security forces kill 6 khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan

Security forces conducted a successful operation in North Waziristan, eliminating six khawarij terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday. According to the military’s media wing, the operation was carried out in Ghulam Khan Kalleh based on intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.ISPR stated that security personnel launched a targeted assault on the hideout, resulting in the elimination of six khawarij terrorists. A cache of weapons and explosives was also recovered from their possession. The slain terrorists were reportedly involved in attacks against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. The military spokesperson said that search operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area. Reaffirming the commitment to national security, ISPR declared that Pakistan’s armed forces remain resolute in eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.