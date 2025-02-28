JCP approves appointment of 4 new additional judges to LHC

A session of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi concluded with key decision to elevate four district and sessions judges to the Lahore High Court as additional judges. In the session, LHC Registrar Abhar Gul Khan was elevated to the court as judge while Tariq Bajwa, Raja Ghazanfar and Tanveer Sheikh would be appointed as additional judges in the LHC. Meanwhile, the names of eight sessions court judges came under discussion including Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Qaiser Nazeer Butt and Muhammad Akmal Khan. LHC CJ Aalia Neelum participated in the meeting along with the commission’s member Ahsan Bhoon.