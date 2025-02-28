Pakistan to send first astronaut to space under China partnership

Pakistan is set to send its first astronaut into space following a cooperation agreement signed between the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Under the agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training at the Astronaut Center of China. One will ultimately be selected as a scientific payload specialist for a future mission to Tiangong, China’s space station. The selection process is expected to conclude by 2026.

Once aboard the Chinese Space Station (CSS), the Pakistani astronaut will conduct experiments in medical sciences, aerospace, physics, space radiation, ecology, and astronomy. The research aims to advance space technology and contribute to scientific developments with potential benefits for life on Earth. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the agreement as a landmark moment in Pakistan’s space programme, describing it as a cornerstone of the country’s aspirations in human spaceflight.