Pakistan confirms two new polio cases

Authorities have confirmed two new polio cases in Pakistan, one each from Qambar district in Sindh and Mandi Bahauddin district in Punjab, , bringing the total number of cases in 2025 to five.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), this marks the third polio case in Sindh and the first in Punjab this year.

Last year, Pakistan reported a total of 74 polio cases. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 23 from Sindh, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad. Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world, along with Afghanistan, and the number of cases every year had significantly dropped in the country, until the recent spike in cases.

Polio is a paralysing disease with no cure and the completion of the routine vaccination for all children under the age of five just provides them high immunity against this terrible disease.

In Karachi, sources had informed the media earlier this month that 197,461 children remained unvaccinated during the city’s polio eradication campaign. The health authorities have urged parents to ensure that all children under five receive the vaccine during the campaign.