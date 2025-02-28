SBP injects over Rs 10 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS), on Friday, injected Rs 10,226.2 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day and 28-day tenors on February 28, 2025 and accepted 29 bids amounting to Rs 9,541.2 billion while another Rs 685 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

The central bank received 28 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 9,758.65 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 to 12.11 percent while one bid was received for the 28-day tenor offering Rs 41.2 billion at 12.08% rate of return.

The SBP, for the 7-day tenor, accepted the total amount of Rs 9,500 billion offered through 28 quotes at 12.05% rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.05% was Rs 1,435.5 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 1,176.85 billion on pro-rata basis. The central bank also accepted the single bid for the 28-day tenor with the entire amount at 12.08% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. The central bank received 11 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs 685 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 11 quotes at a 12.09% rate of return.