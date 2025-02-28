PTI and its daily wagers unable to digest Punjab’s progress: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari had said that PTI and its daily wagers cannot digest Punjab’s development. She emphasized that not a single project remained incomplete in the one-year tenure of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s government. She also criticized the previous government, saying that corruption under the names “Pinky” and “Gogi” was rampant, and every official position had a fixed rate for appointments and transfers.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR yesterday, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab’s outstanding performance under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership is troubling certain elements. “In just one year, the Punjab government has completed every project, and practical steps have been taken on all initiatives without the need for door-to-door announcements,” she said.

She highlighted that a particular political party has serious issues with Punjab’s progress. “Usman Buzdar needed to use Shahbaz Sharif’s name to introduce himself,” she remarked. During the PTI government, they were busy arresting Maryam Nawaz in front of her father, while corruption thrived under the aliases of “Pinky” and “Gogi.” Every official post had a set price, and appointments and transfers were sold for money.

The Information Minister further said that PTI’s era was filled with scandals. “There is no real record of their projects; they only existed on social media. Their leaders referred to their own as ‘Mahatma,’ and even ‘Mahatma’ himself said that Usman Buzdar had to showcase his performance through advertisements,” she added.

Azma Bokhari criticized PTI’s advertisements, saying that major projects were only on paper. “Their tenure was all about catchy slogans, whether it was the promise of 50,000 houses or millions of jobs, but practically nothing was delivered. Usman Buzdar’s administration failed to deliver because they were too busy with their distractions,” she stated.

Responding to PTI’s recent propaganda, she said that for the past two days, a campaign has been run claiming that current government projects are PTI’s initiatives with Maryam Nawaz’s name on them. She clarified that the dialysis program was not Usman Buzdar’s initiative but was started by Shahbaz Sharif. “Now, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated 10 million rupees for this program,” she added.

She also mentioned that the “air ambulance” slogans were raised during both Pervaiz Elahi and Usman Buzdar’s tenures, but it was Maryam Nawaz’s government that made this project a reality within the first six months. “There were also many claims regarding the “Kissan Card”, but investigations revealed that PTI’s projects lacked any concrete details. Today, over 750,000 people have made purchases worth billions of rupees through the “Kissan Card,” she informed.

Azma Bokhari noted that Maryam Nawaz introduced 27 green buses on Lahore’s roads within the first 10 months of her government. “In the coming months, 500 more green buses will be added for different cities. Additionally, 700 new roads are being constructed in Punjab, and the Chief Minister has established state-of-the-art Basic Health Units across the province,” she said.

She stated that PTI is deeply troubled by Maryam Nawaz’s exceptional performance. “A negative campaign is being run on social media against the Speedo bus, even though this project was initiated during Shahbaz Sharif’s era. PTI leaders should be ashamed of trying to take credit for this project,” she remarked.

Azma Bokhari concluded by stating that Maryam Nawaz has launched more than 90 projects in just one year, including the Kissan Card, Air Ambulance, and public welfare programs like “Dhi Rani.” “Over 100 houses have been handed over to deserving people, and 10,000 more homes are in the final stages of completion. Maryam Nawaz has won the hearts of the public through her hard work and performance,” she added.