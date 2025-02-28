Children, women among 18 dead in road accidents across country

At least five burned to death after three oil-laden vehicles collided in Quetta’s Washak area.

According to levies authorities, the incident occurred in the Patuk area of Basima. The victims, who were from Mastung and Quetta, burned to death in the accident, the bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Earlier, at least four children died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near Motorway Bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident.

In the second incident, at least five people were killed and three others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident near Neela Dullah Interchange of Motorway M2, on Friday.

The motorways police said a non-AC Gulab coach was heading to Swat from Karachi with 43 passengers on board, lost control and crashed.

According to initial information, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.

Following the incident, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene.

The bus, which was severely damaged in the accident, was lifted from the site with the help of a crane.

The Motorway Police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident.

Further action is underway while taking all precautionary measures.

Separately, four persons, including two women lost their lives in a horrible head-on collision between a speeding car and a truck at Kotla Morr in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station in Rawalpindi.

The deceased were identified as Junaid Ahmad, Saba, Miss Waqar and Mohammad Junaid. Police sources said that the truck was coming from Chak Beli while the car was heading towards Chak Beli from Rost area.

Soon after receiving report of the accident, heavy contingent of police reached the area and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital for autopsy. The driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene leaving his vehicle behind.

As many as 1,427 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi district in January in which 19 people were killed.

Spokesman for the emergency rescue services recently said that a total of 1,616 people fell victims to these accidents, however, the emergency rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely services to all victims.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi reached all accidents on time, maintaining the average response time, he said.

In these road traffic accidents, 19 people were killed, 718 were seriously injured, and 879 were slightly injured. Majority of these road accidents involved car and motorcycle riders.

Causes of accidents included speeding, careless driving, wrong turns and tyre blowouts.

The spokesman said that most of the victims of these accidents are between the ages of 11 and 40. Efforts by the Rescue Service Rawalpindi were underway to reduce road traffic accidents.