Fawad Chaudhry declared guilty in five May 9 cases

The Police on Friday declared former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry guilty in five cases related to May 9. The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore Judge Manzoor Ali Gill, heard the interim bail petitions of Chaudhry. During the hearing, the police submitted their investigative report to the court, in which they declared former minister guilty in five cases related to May 9.

At this point, Chaudhry requested the court to adjourn the hearing due to the absence of his senior lawyer. The court accepted Chaudhry’s request and summoned the lawyers for arguments at the next hearing.

It is noteworthy that Fawad Chaudhry has secured interim bail in cases related to the arson at Rahat Bakery, the burning of Sher Pilau, and other incidents.

Speaking to the media outside the ATC, Chaudhry said that instead of bringing ease in Ramazan, fifty ministers have been appointed.

“The US government is reducing, but we are increasing. The government is not functioning, it’s dragging along. The government has lost the election, and rigging is the chains on their feet. This government is being blackmailed by every class,” he added.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was not taking advantage of the situation, and PTI has failed to form a grand alliance so far.

Both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PTI have street power, but they are trying to sideline Fazlur Rehman. He also urged the Muslim League and PPP to end the culture of revenge, as this is the only way to lower the political temperature.