More rains, thunderstorms with snowfall expected across country from March 2-4: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted rain, wind, and thunderstorms with snowfall over hills in various parts of the country from March 2 to 4, as a westerly weather system is likely to approach the western regions on March 2.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Kharan, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, and Sherani on March 2 and 3.

Moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, and Kohat from March 2 (night) to March 4 (afternoon).

Rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh from March 2 (night) to March 3, while light rain is also expected in Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, and Okara during this period. Rain, wind, and snowfall are also expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from March 2 (night) to March 4 (afternoon), while Sukkur and Larkana may receive light rain-wind/thunderstorms on March 2 (night) and March 3.

The PMD warned that moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, and Neelum Valley, while there is a high risk of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Hailstorms may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Kashmir. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious, while farmers are urged to manage their agricultural activities accordingly. The PMD advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation, particularly in hilly regions.

Low Flood

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Friday reported that a low to medium-level flood was expected in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab during the next 24 hours.

According to the latest hydro-meteorological conditions, low to medium-level flooding is expected for River Jhelum at Mangla (Upstream) and River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad during the next 24 hours.

Authorities have been urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions to prevent any potential risks during this period.

Murree snowstorm

Snowfall continues in Murree, prompting authorities to launch an extensive snow removal operation under the supervision of Punjab’s

Minister for Communications and Works, Malik Suhaib Ahmed Bharth, on Friday morning.

The minister arrived in Murree late at night to oversee the clearance work, personally instructing teams to keep the roads open until March 2. Speaking to the media, the provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the road maintenance staff, urging them to remain fully active as snowfall persists.

Meanwhile, rescue teams successfully cleared stranded vehicles in Chhangla Gali, using Punjab Highway Department machinery to assist motorists. Non-stop rainfall has turned Lahore’s streets into waterlogged pools, with low-lying areas completely submerged. Garhi Shahu, Mall Road, Jail Road, Model Town, and Gulberg were among the worst affected.

The minimum temperature dropped to 14°C, with the Met Office forecasting more rain over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, residents of Narowal are also struggling as flooding has left Zafarwal Road and Kachhari Road underwater, severely affecting movement.

Adding to the chaos, LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company) failed to clear garbage, leading to foul-smelling heaps of trash near General Hospital. Citizens demanded immediate cleanup to avoid further health hazards. The Karakoram Highway has been blocked at multiple locations, leaving travellers stranded due to heavy landslides near Dasu. A flash flood at Lal Pari has also washed away parts of the road, prompting authorities to warn against unnecessary travel. The Gilgit-Baltistan administration has advised residents and tourists to stay alert, as more rain and snow is expected across Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Abbottabad, and Swat.

Similarly, Quetta, Sibi, and Kalat have experienced heavy rainfall, dropping temperatures further, while Sindh witnessed light showers, making the weather chilly.

Authorities are urging travellers to exercise extreme caution as more snowfall and thundershowers are predicted across the mountainous regions of KPK and Punjab.